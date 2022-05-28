Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

