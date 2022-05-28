Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

