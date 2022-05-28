Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SINC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Sincerity Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.