Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SINC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Sincerity Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
