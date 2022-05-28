Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as low as $12.44. Sims shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sims alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.