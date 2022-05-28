Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMWB traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,872. Similarweb has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $725.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

