Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 81070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

