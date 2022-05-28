Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMTS remained flat at $$0.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,247. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

