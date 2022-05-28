Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.05 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

GCTAF opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

