Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $161.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($150.00) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

