Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Cap of $25,271.25

Showcase (SHO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $25,271.25 and $64.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.51 or 0.03805540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00513872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

