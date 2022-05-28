Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Drops By 69.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

