Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 307.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 307.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

