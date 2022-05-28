Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Drops By 72.7%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,318,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 19,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $33.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.