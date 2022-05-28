Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Grows By 222.6%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.