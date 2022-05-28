Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Grows By 216.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EMF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 21,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,306. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

