Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Expands By 100.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of TCKRF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

