Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Expands By 100.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of TCKRF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $48.53.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
