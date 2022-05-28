Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Drops By 55.3%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

