Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 72.3%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.25.

Sonova stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. 12,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,243. Sonova has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

