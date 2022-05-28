Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Declines By 54.9%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of SDVKY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 85,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,044. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

