Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 51.7%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

