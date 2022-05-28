Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Decreases By 62.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 1,686,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 3,028,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,351. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

