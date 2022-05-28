Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Rises By 200.0%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

