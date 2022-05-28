Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Increases By 167.1%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the April 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,144.0 days.

Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

