Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 40.4%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 45,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $550,878 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.