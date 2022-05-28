Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Decreases By 92.3%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

