Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Drops By 48.9%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$27.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.