Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Decreases By 58.0%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOSK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

