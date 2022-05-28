Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Decreases By 58.0%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOSK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About One Step Vending
