Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Drops By 86.0%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

NBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

