Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 56.3%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nihon Kohden stock remained flat at $$12.02 on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.52.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (Get Rating)
