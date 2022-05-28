Short Interest in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Drops By 48.6%

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,423. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

