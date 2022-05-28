Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 321.6%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSADY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 17,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.