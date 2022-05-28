Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 321.6%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MSADY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 17,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.54.
