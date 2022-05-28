Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Rises By 340.9%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAIFF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 60,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,494. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

