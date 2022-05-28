Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Rises By 340.9%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MAIFF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 60,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,494. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Minera Alamos Company Profile (Get Rating)
