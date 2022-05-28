Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Increases By 135.7%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the April 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $$9.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

