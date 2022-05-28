Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Decreases By 68.8%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Friday. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

