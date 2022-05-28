Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 91.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,707. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

