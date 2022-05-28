Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 67.1%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BWG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 103,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,492. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $9,469,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,790 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.