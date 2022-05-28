Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Grows By 200.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Leatt has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter.

About Leatt (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

