Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Grows By 200.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Leatt has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

