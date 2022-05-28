Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Declines By 41.6%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiromic BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 95,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.