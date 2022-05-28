Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Expands By 83.3%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KAJMY opened at $10.89 on Friday. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

