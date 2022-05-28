Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Rises By 170.8%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.