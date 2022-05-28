Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 178.9%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the April 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 3,036,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,567. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.