Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Rises By 117.7%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the April 30th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,015,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.92. 2,504,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

