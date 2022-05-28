Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Drops By 79.1%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IINX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,709. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionix Technology (IINX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.