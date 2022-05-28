Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Drops By 79.1%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,709. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

