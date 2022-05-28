Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 93.6%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 597,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

