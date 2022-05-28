Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Rises By 136.4%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBER. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBER remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,175. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

