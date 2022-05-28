Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Decreases By 90.0%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HINOY stock remained flat at $$52.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Hino Motors has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

