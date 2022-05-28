Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Expands By 366.4%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 366.4% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Highland Transcend Partners I has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTPA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

