Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Decreases By 70.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBULF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

