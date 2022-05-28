Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Decreases By 70.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBULF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
About Gratomic (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.