Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Decreases By 71.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 33,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

