Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Rises By 329.9%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
