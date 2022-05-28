Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Rises By 329.9%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.